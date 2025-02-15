The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions, McLaren, unveiled new variant - MCL39. The main race car will be unveiled on February 18 in London. The Williams however uncover its FW47 at a launch event in Silverstone. Racers Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon were present at the time of unveiling. F1 2025: Four-Time Formula One Champion Sebastian Vettel Eyeing Return to Action After Retiring Three Years Ago.

Williams New Car for F1 2025

MEET THE FW47 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RPbuwWwfSc — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 14, 2025

McLaren New Car for F1 2025

Is that the MCL39 we see? 🕵️👀 pic.twitter.com/b10Fblf8VF — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 13, 2025

