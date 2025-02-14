The F1 2025 season is already crazy enough with number of challengers and new partnerships making things more interesting. But to add to this, there could be an addition of a former champion to the list of competitors as Sebastian Vettel, 37-year-old racer retired from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season. He finished his career with 53 race wins and four drivers titles in a career spanning 16 years. The German star is said to be interested in making comeback to the F1 in the 2025 season with Audi said to be his preferred destination. F1 2025: Max Verstappen Goes 'Back To Roots' With Helmet Redesign For Upcoming Season

Former Winner Sebastian Vettel Eyeing Return to Action in f1 2025 Season

🚨 | Reports have emerged that Sebastian Vettel is open to returning to Formula 1. Details below:https://t.co/4VQtTpa3gc — formularacers (@formularacers_) February 13, 2025

