Formula 1 is reportedly on the verge of cancelling the 2026 Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix races, scheduled for April, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East intensifies. Sources close to the sport indicate that an official announcement is expected as early as this weekend, a decision driven by paramount safety concerns and mounting logistical complexities. The cancellations would see the 2026 Formula 1 calendar reduced from 24 to 22 races, creating an unexpected five-week hiatus in the early part of the season. 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: When is Chinese GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

F1 Likely To Cancel Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP Races

BREAKING: Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not go ahead due to the conflict in the Middle East, Sky Sports News understands. The races were scheduled on consecutive weekends in mid-April.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/6ShRAZnHvx — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 13, 2026

Escalating Regional Tensions Force Hand

The decision comes amid a significant escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, particularly an "Iran war" involving retaliatory strikes against Gulf states, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, following US-Israeli air attacks on Iran. This volatile security situation has made hosting major international events in the region untenable. Both Formula 1 and its governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), have been closely monitoring the situation, with safety and the well-being of all personnel being the primary consideration.

Logistical Hurdles and Financial Impact

The logistical challenges associated with the April races have become increasingly insurmountable. Teams are rapidly approaching the deadline for dispatching critical freight to the Middle East, with reports suggesting some equipment is already stranded in Bahrain. The widespread travel disruptions, including numerous flight cancellations through key regional hubs, have already impacted personnel travelling to earlier races on the calendar.

The cancellation of these two lucrative events is also projected to have a substantial financial impact on Formula 1, with estimated revenue losses of approximately $190-200 million and an $80 million hit to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation). How F1 Teams Can Exploit New Rules to Win in 2026.

Calendar Reshuffle and Future Implications

Should the cancellations be confirmed, the 2026 season would see a significant gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on 29 March and the Miami Grand Prix on 3 May. It is considered highly unlikely that replacement venues will be found for the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds, given the already tightly packed March-to-December schedule.

While Formula 1 and the FIA have yet to issue an official statement, the consensus among various reports and paddock sources in Shanghai, where the Chinese Grand Prix is taking place this weekend, points towards an imminent announcement. This development underscores the profound impact geopolitical events can have on the global sporting calendar, forcing organisers to prioritise safety above all else.

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