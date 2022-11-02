AC Milan would take on RB Salzburg in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2022-23 fixture. The Rossoneri are facing a tricky situation as they enter the clash. They need one point to secure a spot in the round of 16 stage. Chelsea, top of the table, are certain to finish the group stage that way as they have 10 points, three more than what second-placed Milan have. Stefano Pioli’s side now need to avoid defeat in this game if they hope to go through to the knockout stage of the premier club football competition. Liverpool 2-0 Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez Score But Reds Fail To Top Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The defending Serie A champions did not have the best preparation leading up to this match, as they were handed a 2-1 defeat by Torino. RB Salzburg on the other hand, come into this match with a 1-0 win over Hartberg. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is AC Milan vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on November 03, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs RB Salzburg match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

