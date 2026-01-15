Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on 16 January to face a resilient Como side in a crucial Serie A 2025-26 fixture. Currently sitting in second place and trailing league leaders Inter Milan by just three points, Massimiliano Allegri’s side is looking to extend an impressive 19-match unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas’s Como, currently just outside the European spots, aims to continue their strong start to the new year following a dramatic late equaliser against Bologna last week. Ricardo Kaka Death Hoax: No Former Brazilian Footballer is Not Dead.

AC Milan enter this midweek clash having shown remarkable resilience in recent weeks, often relying on late goals to secure points. Most recently, a dramatic equaliser from Christopher Nkunku rescued a point against Fiorentina, keeping the Rossoneri firmly in the Scudetto conversation. With the title race becoming a five-horse battle as the calendar turned to 2026, every matchday carries significant weight for Allegri's men.

Como have been one of the season's surprise packages, currently occupying 6th place. Under Fàbregas, they have developed a reputation for being difficult to beat at home, though they currently face a shortage in attack. Key forwards Alvaro Morata and Assane Diao are unavailable, placing more pressure on Nico Paz and Thomas Douvikas to lead the line against the Milan defence.

Como vs Milan Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 16.

Venue: Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Como vs Milan Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match might be available to stream on the GXR World website and app.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Como vs AC Milan live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Como vs AC Milan Team News and Key Players

Milan will be without the suspended Fikayo Tomori, while defender Strahinja Pavlovic is a major doubt following a concussion. However, the squad remains deep, with veteran Luka Modric and star winger Rafael Leao expected to play pivotal roles in breaking down Como’s defensive block.

For the hosts, the absence of the experienced Morata—who would have been facing his former club—is a significant blow. Fàbregas is expected to rely on a disciplined midfield led by Máximo Perrone to disrupt Milan’s rhythm.

