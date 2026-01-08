Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan returns to the San Siro on January 9, looking to reclaim first place in Serie A 2025-26 as they host a struggling Genoa side. Following a narrow victory over Cagliari last week, the Rossoneri sit just one point behind rivals Inter Milan in a tightly contested five-horse race for the Scudetto. Managed by Massimiliano Allegri, Milan are currently on a 16-match unbeaten run in the league—their longest this century—and a win tonight would apply significant pressure to their title rivals. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Since a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, AC Milan have been almost flawless in domestic competition. Genoa, by contrast, find themselves in a relegation battle.

AC Milan vs Genoa Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 9.

Venue: San Siro in Milano

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch AC Milan vs Genoa Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Parma vs Inter live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles.

AC Milan vs Genoa Team News and Key Players

In a major boost for the hosts, manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to start both Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic together for only the second time this season. Pulisic, who has been in clinical form, was rested during the previous matchday but is fit to lead the attack alongside the Portuguese winger.

However, Milan will be without several key players due to injury. Christopher Nkunku remains sidelined with an ankle issue, and striker Santiago Gimenez is also unavailable. For Genoa, manager Daniele De Rossi faces a difficult trip to his former rivals without the services of Junior Messias and Albert Gronbaek, both of whom are out with long-term injuries.

