Liverpool finished second in Group A despite a final-day win over Napoli at Anfield. The Reds sealed a 2-0 win but were unable to topple the Italian giants from the summit due to an inferior head-to-head record as the teams end this stage on 15 points each. Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez scored in the final minutes of the match.

