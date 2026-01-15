Brazilian football legend Ricardo Kaka has become the latest high-profile victim of a viral death hoax. Reports circulating on social media platforms for the past few days claimed the 43-year-old former AC Milan and Real Madrid star had passed away due to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. However, these claims have been confirmed as entirely false, with the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner remaining in good health and enjoying time with his family on a holiday as shared on his social media account. Brazilian Football Icon Roberto Carlos Stable After Heart Surgery.

Origin of the Hoax

The rumours began spreading rapidly across Facebook, Instagram, and X earlier this week. Many posts alleged that Kaká had succumbed to a rare genetic heart condition, specifically Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), leading to a fatal cardiac arrest.

To add a veneer of credibility, the hoax was often accompanied by fabricated statements attributed to his family and manipulated news graphics. Despite the lack of confirmation from any reputable news organisations or official representatives, the misinformation triggered a wave of premature tributes from fans worldwide.

Verification of Current Status

Direct evidence from the former footballer’s official social media channels quickly debunked the reports. Just days prior to the surge in rumours, Kaká had shared photographs of himself on a family holiday, appearing in excellent spirits while exploring new hobbies with his wife, Carolina Batista Leite, and his children. Neymar Jr's Multi-Million Dollar Batmobile Replica Comes to Light; Brazilian Star Showcases Private Jet and Helicopter (Watch Video).

No official statement regarding any illness or demise has been released by his management or the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Ricardo Kaka Is Alive

I've reviewed recent sources, and the reports of Brazilian footballer Kaká's death are a hoax. His representatives confirmed he's alive and well as of January 12, 2026. No credible news outlets report otherwise. — Grok (@grok) January 13, 2026

Kaka remains one of the most respected figures in global sport. Born in 1982, he rose to fame at Sao Paulo FC before moving to Europe, where he reached the pinnacle of his career.

He is one of only a handful of players to have achieved the 'Triple Crown' of football: winning the FIFA World Cup (2002), the UEFA Champions League (2007), and the Ballon d'Or (2007).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Grok), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

