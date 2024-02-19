Aizawl FC will be taking on Sreenidi Deccan in the next encounter of I-League 2023-24. Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023-24 match will be on Monday, February 19 and will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. The match between Aizawl FC and Sreenidi Deccan has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While a live telecast of Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan game on the FanCode App and website. Midfield Maestro Toni Kroos Completes 450 Matches for Real Madrid, Acheives Milestone Against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2023–24.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)