Aiming to win their first title since 2012-13, Churchill Brothers will have to beat Real Kashmir in their final match of the I-League 2024-25 table on April 6. The Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers I-League match will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar and will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of the Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers, I-League match will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Remain in Title Mix With 3–1 Win Over Nine-Man Namdhari FC.

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2024–25 Live

𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒. 🏆 The final chapter of the 2024-25 #ILeague season 📖 🟡🔴 #RKFCCB 📺 Sony Sports TEN 2 🟤🔵 #GKFCDEM 📺 Sony Sports TEN 1 🟠🟣 #KSHIRUFC 📺 Sony Sports TEN 5 Stream on 💻 https://t.co/C60EZXFrhN#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DdCa5ArFEv — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) April 6, 2025

