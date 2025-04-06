Inter Kashi will first need to win their clash against Rajasthan United and then hope for other results both on and off the field to go their way to become champions of I-League 2024-25. The Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United I-League match will be played at Kalyani Stadium and will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United match live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 Channels in India. The live streaming of the Kashi vs Rajasthan, I-League match will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Remain in Title Mix With 3–1 Win Over Nine-Man Namdhari FC.

Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United, I-League 2024–25 Live

𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒. 🏆 The final chapter of the 2024-25 #ILeague season 📖 🟡🔴 #RKFCCB 📺 Sony Sports TEN 2 🟤🔵 #GKFCDEM 📺 Sony Sports TEN 1 🟠🟣 #KSHIRUFC 📺 Sony Sports TEN 5 Stream on 💻 https://t.co/C60EZXFrhN#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DdCa5ArFEv — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) April 6, 2025

