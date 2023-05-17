Al-Nassr recovered some lost ground in the league table as they won a crucial match against Al-Tai 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League title contentions and are now three points way from league leaders Al-Ittihad. This is only there second win in the last match matches. Cristiano Ronaldo converted his fifth spotkick of the season to give Al-Nassr a much needed lead, which was later doubled up by a strike from Anderson Talisca. Al-Ittihad, one the eother hand, drew with Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca Score in Al-Nassr Win

