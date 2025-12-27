Currently on a mission to hit 1000 career goals, Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his 955th goal, hitting the net during the ongoing Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. Ronaldo managed open the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 31st minute, as the Portugal footballer found the back of the net, hitting an attempt from a header by his teammate off a corner. This is also Ronaldo's 11th goal this season for Al-Nassr, coming in his 10th Saudi Pro League appearance. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project.

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams 955th Career Goal

