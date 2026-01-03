Having played their first draw in their last match, Al-Nassr took on Al-Ahli Saudi in an away encounter in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 and suffered their first league defeat of the season. Home side Al-Ahli Saudi claimed an early lead thanks to Ivan Toney's goal in the seventh minute. Toney scored his second goal in the 20th minute and handed Al-Ahli Saudi a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the match. Abdulelah Al-Amri struck the first goal for Cristiano Ronaldo-led club in the 31st minute, and scored a second to complete a brace, to level the scores on 2-2 on the brink of the first-half whistle. The hosts gained the lead again in the 55th minute, thanks to a strike from Merih Demiral. Despite Al-Nassr's best efforts, the visitors could not hit the leveller. Both teams were down to 10 men in the extra time as Al-Ahli Saudi received a red card in the 96th minute, while Al-Nassr's Nawaf Boushal went off the field in the 99th. The match ended with Al-Ahli Saudi winning 3-2, and Al-Nassr losing their first Saudi Pro League match of the season. Ronaldo and Co remain in first position of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, standing with 31 points. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach.

Al-Nassr Loss First League Match Of Season

