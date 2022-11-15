Amul announced itself as the regional sponsor of the Portugal National Football Team with an interesting topical, on November 14, Tuesday. Taking to social media, the brand, known for its witty topicals, shared one, where they made the announcement with a poster, that had a representative figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's star man alongside the brand's mascot, the Amul girl. Also, 'Portugoal' was written at one end of the topical, with the message, 'Ronal-ko-do' (Pass it to Ronaldo) at the bottom.

Amul Announces Itself as New Sponsor of Portugal Team:

#Amul Topical: Amul is the proud regional sponsor of the Portugal football team! pic.twitter.com/RVHWmmzlwe — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 15, 2022

