Ever since arriving at Real Madrid, French star Kylian Mbappe has been nothing short of sensational in front of the goal. Mbappe slammed his 59th goal of 2025 during Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most Los Blancos goals in a single calendar year. Mbappe converted a penalty in the dying moments of the contest to level Ronaldo's tally, and then proceeded to bring out the 'SIUUU' celebration, paying a homage to his idol. Ronaldo achieved the record of scoring 59 goals for Real Madrid in 2013. Real Madrid clinched a 2-0 win over Sevilla, moving within a point of La Liga 2025-26 leaders Barcelona on 43 points. Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury.

Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Record

