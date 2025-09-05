Lionel Messi struck a brace while Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net once as Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, on Friday, September 5. After a goalless start, the Inter Miami star gave the Argentina National Football Team the lead in the 39th minute. At half-time, the reigning football world cup champions maintained a 1-0 lead and it wasn't until the 76th minute that the second goal for La Albiceleste was scored by Lautaro Martinez in the 76th minute. Lionel Messi then rounded off the victory with another goal in the 80th minute as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

