Juventus once again splashed out money in the transfer market as they reportedly completed the signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille today, August 25. The 28-year-old former Napoli forward joined the Old Lady on a one-year loan deal which includes an option to buy. Juventus have paid $1.5 million for one-year service of the Polish attacker. Milik has netted twice for the French club this season so far.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet about Milik Deal:

Arkadiusz Milik to Juventus, here we go confirmed! Full agreement on loan move [€1m fixed fee, €1m add-ons] plus €8’ buy option not mandatory. OM already accepted yesterday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus Milik, in Turin today for medical. Next signing for Juventus: Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/Xz5EA2ikrJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

