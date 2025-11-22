Juventus will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. The Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence and it will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, fans will not be able to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus live telecast as Serie A 2025-26 has no official broadcast partner in India. Fans in India also do not have any online viewing option to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus live streaming. Fans can follow Fiorentina vs Juventus live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG and Morocco Defender Achraf Hakimi Named African Men's Player of the Year at CAF 2025 Awards.

Fiorentina vs Juventus

🗺️ Where in the world are you watching #FiorentinaJuve from, Bianconeri? ⏰ pic.twitter.com/12wM0GMplT — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) November 22, 2025

