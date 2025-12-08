In a big face-off, Napoli will take on Juventus in Serie A 2025-26 next at their home. The Napoli vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli, Italy. The Napoli vs Juventus match has a scheduled start time of 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, December 8. Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch Napoli vs Juventus live telecast. The same goes for Napoli vs Juventus live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner in India. Fans however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow Napoli vs Juventus live score updates. FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups Unveiled; Mexico-South Africa Clash to Open Tournament As Argentina and Portugal Get Drafted In Groups J and K.

Napoli vs Juventus Serie A 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

