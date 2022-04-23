Arsenal thrashed Manchester United 3-1 to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday, April 23. Goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka were enough to see Arsenal through to the fourth spot. For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal, which also happened to be his 100th in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the game

Arsenal boost their top-four hopes after an entertaining encounter with Man Utd#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/FBJDmxvbZ4 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2022

