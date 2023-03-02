Arsenal have registered a 4-0 win over relegation battlers Everton in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Emirates Stadium, London. The Gunners took the lead in the 40th minute when winger Bukayo Saka's powerful shot found the back of the net. Soon after that, Gabriel Martinelli made the score 2-0. Captain Martin Odegaard netted the third goal of the match for the Gunners. Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli then scored another goal as the match ended 4-0. The win helped Arsenal to go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League 2022-23 table. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Arsenal 4–0 Everton

