Paris, March 1 (IANS) Legendary French footballer Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals ever scored at a single World Cup, passes away at the age 89. In the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, Fontaine scored a record 13 goals at a single World Cup. At the 2014 World Cup, he was awarded a Golden Boot for his record in Sweden. French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet Resigns From His Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

"RIP Just Fontaine. A legend of French football who has sadly left us and a sad day for all at Paris Saint-Germain, a club he led to the first division 50 years ago," Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain tweeted.

He scored 30 goals in 21 games between 1953 and 1960 for The Blues. During his club career, Fontaine played for USM Casablanca, Nice and Stade Reims. FIFA The Best Football Awards 2022 Winners List: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Top Honours at Annual Ceremony.

After retiring in 1962, he moved into management and took charge of the France team in 1967 before coaching Luchon, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and the Morocco national team up to 1981.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).