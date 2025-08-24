Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber scored twice each as Arsenal registered an emphatic 5-0 home win over Leeds United in the Premier League 2025-26 at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, August 23. It was a magnificent day at the Emirates with Arsenal unveiling new signing Eberechi Eze in front of the home fans prior to kick-off. Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal the lead in the 34th minute when he scored from a corner taken by Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 before half-time. In the second half, Viktor Gyokeres got off the mark as he scored a brilliant solo goal in the 48th minute and Jurrien Timber got on the scoresheet eight minutes later, scoring through another corner. Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the dying stages of the game and Viktor Gyokeres converted from the spot to hit his second goal of the match. Arsenal Beat Manchester United 1-0 In Premier League 2025-26; Riccardo Calafiori's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Secure Narrow Victory.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Result

Arsenal win in style in their first home match of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/IFGbMwmCUl — Premier League (@premierleague) August 23, 2025

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)