Arsenal commence their Premier League 2025-26 with a narrow victory against Manchester United. Mikel Arteta and his boys started the campaign on a typical note. They controlled the game from the start and took the lead from a set-piece routine. Manchester United came back strong and created a few chances but they were in vain. Patrick Dorgu's shot hit the post while Bryan Mbeumo failed to convert a chance. In the second half, Manchester United kept the pressure on but David Raya stood tall between them and the goal. Despite a good performance from their forwards, it was Arsenal who successfully closed the game out. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

Arsenal Beat Manchester United 1-0 In Premier League 2025-26

Kicking off our campaign with three huge points ✊ pic.twitter.com/DHNKTWce5f — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2025

