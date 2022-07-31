Gabriel Jesus scored a hattrick as Arsenal continued their fine form in the pre-season with a dominant 6-0 win over Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, July 31. Barring Jesus, Bukayo Saka hit a brace and Eddie Nketiah added one as Arsenal dismantled Sevilla in front of a packed Emirates stadium.

See Score:

🔥 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱! 🔥 🔴 6-0 ⚫️ (FT) pic.twitter.com/bE5gzzkDLB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

