Looking to draw closer to leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid will play host to Sevilla in La Liga 2025-26 on December 21. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming

