Athletic Club are set to face German club VfL Bochum in a club friendly in their 2022-23 pre-season campaign tonight, 21 July (Thursday) at Heidewald stadion. The match has a tentative start time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ernesto Valverde's side would hope to start their club friendly campaign with a resounding win here tonight. The official Youtube channel of Athletic Club would stream the match live. Fans in India can also get the live coverage of Athletic Club vs VfL Bochum clash in the official website of the Spanish club.

