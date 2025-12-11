PSG has been hot and cold this season in the Ligue 1 2025-26 but they are coming out of a big victory against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game in the UCL 2025-26. They will take on Athletic Bilbao in their next game in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 11. The Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain and will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Athletic Bilbao vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports 5 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Athletic Bilbao vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid Secure Crucial Victories.

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The final #UCL nights of the year are here… and they’re certified blockbusters 🍿 Watch the action unfold LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IiBXnG98nk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 8, 2025

