Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were on target as Arsenal defeated Athletic Club 2-0 in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the San Mames Stadium in Spain on Tuesday, September 16. Both teams had opportunities to score in the first half, but it ended goalless. It wasn't until the 72nd minute that Gabriel Martinelli, who was brought on as a substitute to replace Eberechi Eze, pounced on a pass from another substitute Leandro Trossard to give Arsenal the lead. And the Gabriel Martinelli-Leandro Trossard combination was at it again for the second goal, with the Brazilian providing the assist. In the 87th minute, Gabriel Martinelli managed to put in a pass for Leandro Trossard, who shot at the goal from close range and the ball bounced off the post and went into the net. With this, Arsenal started their UCL 2025-26 run on a winning note with an away victory. Viktor Gyokeres Suffers Nasty Head Injury After Clash With Teammate Gabriel Magalhaes During Athletic Club vs Arsenal UCL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Athletic Club vs Arsenal UCL 2025-26 Result

Arsenal kick off 2025/26 with a W 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/7Y8RaUH1BZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 16, 2025

Watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal Goal Video Highlights:

