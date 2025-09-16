Star striker Viktor Gyokeres suffered a bad injury during the Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. Arsenal were looking to attack on the Athletic Club goal when Gyokeres went up for a header and ended up colliding with his teammate Gabriel Magalhaes who also went for the head. Their heads cluttered and Gyokeres was left on the pitch with a bad cut on the back of his head. He was bleeding and the medical stuff went inside the ground to treat him. Gyokeres had to temporarily leave the pitch and he was allowed to return after four minutes with a headband on. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Viktor Gyokeres Suffers Nasty Head Injury After Clash With Teammate Gabriel Magalhaes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)