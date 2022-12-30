Atletico Madrid registered a 2-0 victory against Elche at Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid in their latest la Liga 2022-23 match. Joao Felix gave Atletico the lead with a header in the 56th minute of the game. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata then scored the second goal of the match in the 74th minute. Elche's Pedro Bigas missed a golden opportunity to pull one back in the final minutes of the game. The closely contested match also saw three red cards - Mario Hermoso, Gonzalo Verdu and Domingos Quina. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid Resume Spanish League Fight Post FIFA World Cup 2022.

Atletico Clinches Victory

FT: #AtletiElche 2-0 Los Colchoneros jump up into third place in LaLiga with a convincing win over Elche!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/FzLrtnb6ky — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 29, 2022

