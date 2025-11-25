RCD Espanyol de Barcelona are set to host Sevilla FC next in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 match. This will be the 13th game in the ongoing LaLiga for both sides. The Espanyol vs Sevilla LaLiga 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the RCDE Stadium. The fixture is set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 25. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Sevilla live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, live streaming viewing options are available. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Sevilla live streaming online on its app and website. But this option requires purchasing a gameweek (49 INR)/ tour pass (299 INR). Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Alexis Sanchez Scores His Against Former Side as Catalan Giants Suffer Big Defeat.

La Liga 2025–26: Espanyol vs Sevilla Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)