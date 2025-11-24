Giants Real Madrid CF will be hosted by 12th-placed Elche CF in the upcoming La Liga 2025-26 match. This will be the 13th game in the ongoing LaLiga for both sides. The Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche. The fixture is set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, live streaming viewing options are available. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Elche vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website. But this option requires purchasing a gameweek (49 INR)/ tour pass (299 INR). Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Out for at Least Two Weeks With Groin Injury.

La Liga 2025–26: Elche vs Real Madrid Match Details

