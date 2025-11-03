After suffering a 2-1 defeat from their Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the La Liga 2025-26 last week, Barcelona bounced back in style and registered a thumping 3-1 victory over Elche at home. With this victory, Barcelona moved up to second position in the La Liga standings. After having a dismal outing against Madrid, Lamine Yamal scored the opening goal for Bulgarana during the ninth minute of the match. Two minutes later, a defensive error by Elche cost them the second goal after Ferran Torres found the net. The first half ended with Barcelona having a two-goal advantage. In the 61st minute of the match, Marcus Rashford sealed the success that helped Barca move back to the second spot, just five points behind their arch-rivals and leaders, Real Madrid. Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham Score as Los Blancos Win Drama-Filled El Clasico Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Thumping Victory for Barcelona

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)