Austin FC clinched a 1-0 win over LAFC (Los Angeles FC) in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) Western Conference on Monday, October 13. It was a pretty evenly-contested MLS 2025 match at the Q2 Stadium in North Austin, Texas which saw a late goal by Owen Wolff eventually turn out to become the difference-maker between the two teams. It was a set-piece in the 82nd minute of the game when Owen Wolff netted the only goal of the game when he headed the ball into the net past LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. With this victory, Austin moved to the sixth spot on the MLS 2025 Western Conference points table while LAFC remained third, despite the defeat. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Fire Inter Miami to 4–0 Win Over Atlanta United in MLS 2025 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Austin FC vs LAFC Result

Owen Wolff's goal made all the difference for @AustinFC! pic.twitter.com/GpSorR2sjb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 13, 2025

Watch Owen Wolff's Goal Video Highlights:

