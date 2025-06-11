'Ban Him', Netizens Slam Enzo Fernandez After Midfielder Sees Red Card For High Boot on Kevin Castano During Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match

With Argentina trailing 0-1, Enzo Fernandez ended up getting a red card after a high boot on Colombia's Kevin Castano, which resulted in netizens slamming the footballer on social media for his horrendous challenge. Check out some of reactions of fans below.

    'Ban Him', Netizens Slam Enzo Fernandez After Midfielder Sees Red Card For High Boot on Kevin Castano During Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match

    With Argentina trailing 0-1, Enzo Fernandez ended up getting a red card after a high boot on Colombia's Kevin Castano, which resulted in netizens slamming the footballer on social media for his horrendous challenge. Check out some of reactions of fans below.

    'Ban Him', Netizens Slam Enzo Fernandez After Midfielder Sees Red Card For High Boot on Kevin Castano During Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match
    Enzo Fernandez hits Kevin Castano on the head (Photo Credit:X@DoentesPFutebol)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 11, 2025 08:07 AM IST

    Enzo Fernandez has been having a rough time in international football since the FIFA World Cup 2022, and showcased his frustration during the Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match, where the midfielder received a red card. With Argentina trailing 0-1, Enzo Fernandez ended up getting a red card after a high boot on Colombia's Kevin Castano, which resulted in netizens slamming the footballer on social media for his horrendous challenge. Several users called for authorities to ban Enzo Fernandez from playing, while others outright ridiculed the Argentine player. Check out some of the fans' reactions below.

    Permanent Ban

    BAN HIM

    Should Be Banned

    What A Shame

    Unspeakable

