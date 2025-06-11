'Ban Him', Netizens Slam Enzo Fernandez After Midfielder Sees Red Card For High Boot on Kevin Castano During Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match

Enzo Fernandez has been having a rough time in international football since the FIFA World Cup 2022, and showcased his frustration during the Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match, where the midfielder received a red card. With Argentina trailing 0-1, Enzo Fernandez ended up getting a red card after a high boot on Colombia's Kevin Castano, which resulted in netizens slamming the footballer on social media for his horrendous challenge. Several users called for authorities to ban Enzo Fernandez from playing, while others outright ridiculed the Argentine player. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Argentina 1-1 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Thiago Almada Save Lionel Messi and Co Blues As La Albiceleste Salvage Draw Against Los Cafeteros.

Permanent Ban

Enzo Fernandez should be permanently banned from football for what he just did. If this went to the back of the head, he couldve permanently damaged the Colombian guy. He is truly one of the most disgusting players i’ve ever seen. — 🇨🇦 ¹⁵ (@Dr__Ignacio) June 11, 2025

BAN HIM

Enzo Fernandez vs Colombia: 0 Goals/Assists 0 Key Passes 0 Dribbles 1 Big Chance Missed 1 Red Card BAN HIM FROM FOOTBALL…FOR THE RED AND THE STINKER 😭🙏💯💔 pic.twitter.com/bWn0z3XKR3 — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) June 11, 2025

Should Be Banned

Enzo Fernandez should be banned from playing football. Argentina's team full of dirty players.pic.twitter.com/QNBH34458W — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 11, 2025

What A Shame

E o Enzo Fernandez que foi EXPULSO e a Colômbia está derrotando a Argentina no Monumental Que pena pic.twitter.com/HxrDuAI7MH — Noite de Copa (@Noitedecopa) June 11, 2025

Unspeakable

Enzo Fernandez ever since the World Cuppic.twitter.com/YXDDUYrkTM — CJ (@upt_china) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)