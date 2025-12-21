Argentina icon Lionel Messi barely loses his cool outside of the pitch. However, during an interview for LUZU TV, the current Inter Miami captain got visibly furious after interviewers quizzed the football legend about sexual relations. In a clip going viral on social media, Messi did not shy away from expressing his displeasure. and ended up asking the hosts about coming for an in-person interview to 'talk nonsense'. The interviewer shifted the tone of the interview from professional to personal, something Messi often shies away from speaking about in public. 'Idolo', India Ace Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up On Meeting Argentina Icon Lionel Messi (See Post).

Lionel Messi Frustated

🚨🚨MESSI FURIEUX 😠 APRÈS UNE QUESTION SUR LE SEXE DANS UNE INTERVIEW ? 😳 Q : Leo, on parle de relations sexuelles ? Messi : « Arrêtez… sérieusement ? On va parler de ces bêtises ? C’est pour ça que vous avez fait tout ce chemin ? » pic.twitter.com/MRCa9hB2Pz — INTER MIAMI FAN FR (@Intermiamifr2) December 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)