In a match that looked to be going out of Argentina's reach, Thiago Almada ensured that La Albiceleste managed to salvage a draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match against Colombia. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Colombia in a jam-packed Estadio Mas Monumental, which quieted the crowd as Lionel Messi and Co. tried hard to score the leveller. Argentina were down to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card for his horrendous challenge, further putting the hosts in trouble. However, Almada managed to score a spectacular goal from just inside the box, much to the jubilation of the home fans and teammates. Argentina continues to lead the standings, with 35 points. Uruguay 2-0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian de Arrascaeta Score As La Celeste Notch Up Easy Win Over La Vinotinto.

Thiago Almada Saves Argentina Blues

