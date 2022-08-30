Bengaluru FC will take on defending champions FC Goa at Durand Cup 2022 today, August 30 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The football match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 HD/SD channels, Voot app and website will provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the Durand Cup match.

Check the Durand Cup 2022 match live streaming details:

The weekend may be over, but Football is still on! Watch these two exciting matches we have lined up today! 🤩⚽️ Watch The IndianOil Durand Cup 131st Edition streaming live free, only on Voot. #DurandCupOnVoot #DurandCup #DurandCup2022 #IndianFootball #IndianOilDurandCup131st pic.twitter.com/81uVm7JKiT — Voot (@justvoot) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)