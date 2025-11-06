In a one-sided contest in the Group D contest between hosts Al-Nassr and visitors FC Goa, the home side earned a dominant win at Al-Awwal Park and claimed their fourth straight win of the competition, to take the lead in the pool standings with 12 points. A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr showed no mercy to their opponents as Abdulrahman Ghareeb broke the ice in the 35th minute to hand his side an early lead. However, FC Goa felt the heat in the second half, which kicked off with Ghareeb completing his brace, scoring a second goal in the 53rd, followed by Mohammed Maran, who tripled the scoreline in the 65th minute. Joao Felix scored a sensational goal to put the cherry on the cake, helping the Knights of Njad gain a 4-0 advantage in the 84th minute, which FC Goa could not equal until the end of regulation time. This was FC Goa's fourth successive loss, and most likely the end of the campaign for them. No Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr To Face FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Clash Without Portuguese Superstar (See Lineups).

Al-Nassr Thrash FC Goa

