Cristiano Ronaldo won't play against FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26! Al-Nassr are set to take on the Indian club in an AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 clash at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and the Knights of Najd did not have the Portuguese superstar, neither in their starting XI nor on the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier skipped travelling to India to face FC Goa in the away tie of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. Abdulelah Al-Amri will captain Al-Nassr against FC Goa. The Indian club will be looking for redemption after losing the earlier game 2-1. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

No Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr Announce Lineup vs FC Goa in ACL 2 Clash

📋 The chosen XI, kickoff countdown begins ⏳💛 pic.twitter.com/yR3aSSziCE — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 5, 2025

FC Goa's Lineup vs Al-Nassr

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐝𝐡! 🧡⚡️ Let’s make Goa & India proud. 💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qsl0G0EYJX — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 5, 2025

