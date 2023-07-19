Former FIFA World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy finds himself a new club five days after he was adjudged not guilty for rape and attempted rape by Chester Crown Court as he signs a two-year deal with Ligue 1 club FC Lorient. Mendy was earlier released by his former club Manchester City after his contract expired in June.

Benjamin Mendy Joins FC Lorient On Two-Year Deal

Benjamin Mendy makes his return to football by signing as new Ligue1 side Lorient player, done deal 🚨🟠 Mendy signs until June 2025 as new Lorient left back after he was found not guilty by Chester Crown Court. pic.twitter.com/9bkWiiQ4iZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

