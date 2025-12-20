Looking to move ahead of leaders Arsenal, Manchester City will welcome West Ham at home in a Premier League 2025-26 match on December 20. The Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and commences at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

Today’s kick-off times around the world ✈️🌍 Let us know where you’re watching from 👀 🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/AEbeLobWdV — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2025

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