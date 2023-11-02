Darwin Nunez scored a stunning goal after Cody Gakpo's opener as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-2 in Carabao Cup 2023-24 to enter the quarterfinals. The Reds took the lead when Gakpo scored from close range in the 31st minute. Bournemouth fought back with Justin Kluivert levelled the score in the 64th minute of the match. But Liverpool did not give up and Nunez's sensational effort in the 70th gave the Reds the lead and eventually the victory. Liverpool next play West Ham in the quarterfinals. West Ham 3-1 Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus on Target As Gunners Suffer Elimination (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

