West Ham knocked out Arsenal from the Carabao Cup 2023-24 with a solid 3-1 victory at home on November 2. The Gunners fielded a lot of reserve players from their 5-0 win over Sheffield United and they were not able to tackle the threat posed by the home side. Aaron Ramsdale was back as the goalkeeper and an own goal by Ben White gave West Ham the lead in the 16th minute. Mohammed Kudus added West Ham's second in the 50th minute and later on, Jarrod Bowen scored a third for the hosts in the 60th. Arsenal did manage to pull one back through Martin Odegaard but that was not enough to save the day. Manchester United 0–3 Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Defending Champions Knocked Out After Heavy Defeat at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

West Ham vs Arsenal Result

West Ham vs Arsenal Goal Video Highlights

