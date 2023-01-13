Former Brazilian striker and legend, currently the President of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo is set to marry for the third time as he proposed to his model girlfriend during a Caribbean getaway. The 46-years-old footballer and stunning Celina Locks announced their engagement with romantic 'I love you' messages. The 32-year-old model flashed off her ring to fans on her social media and wrote: 'Yes I do' in English before adding in Portuguese: 'I love you forever @ronaldo.' The retired footballer replied 'Love You' with four heart emoticons. Ronaldo's ex-wife was one of the firsts to congratulate the couple. Benjamin Mendy, Suspended Manchester City Footballer, Found Not Guilty For Rape and Sexual Assaults.

Ronaldo Set to marry his girlfriend Celina Locks

