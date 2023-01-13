Manchester City defender and former World Cup winner with France, Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after 13 days of deliberation at Chester Crown Court. The trial, due to start last January, lasted nearly six months, with the jury of eight men and four women hearing a string of alleged sex crimes against 13 original complainants. The jury has been unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against Mendy, one count of rape and one count of attempted rape. The Crown Prosecution Service has seven days to decide whether to pursue a retrial on the two charges where a verdict could not be agreed. Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti Among Five Nominees for FIFA The Best Men’s Coach Award 2022.

Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Jury could not reach majority verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape. Mendy is facing a retrial on those two counts. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) January 13, 2023

