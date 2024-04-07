Arsenal continue their pursuit for the Premier League 2023-24 title as they secure a crucial away victory by defeating Brighton 3-0. Manchester City's win against Crystal Palace pushed Arsenal back to third position in the table but their victory against Brighton means they are back at the top position after playing a game more than Liverpool. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the first half. It was extended by Kai Havertz in the second half and Leandro Trossard wrapped things up with a dinked finish in the dying minutes of the game. This was Brighton's first home defeat since August. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24

Three goals. Clean sheet. @Arsenal move back to the top of the Premier League ⬆️#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/1pXPzTBd83 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2024

