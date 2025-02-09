Brighton knocked Chelsea out of FA Cup 2024-25 with a splendid comeback win in the fourth-round clash on Sunday, February 9. Chelsea took the lead in the game through an own-goal from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the fifth minute of the contest before Georginio Rutter ensured that the score was levelled when he found the back of the net in the 12th minute with an impressive header. The scoreline remained 1-1 at half-time and Brighton scored the winner in the 57th minute through Kaoru Mitoma. With this win, Brighton secured a spot in the FA Cup 2024-25. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25: Goals From Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee Hand Red Devils Victory Over Foxes.

Brighton vs Chelsea Result

Brighton vs Chelsea Goal Video Highlights

Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma each scored in separate halves, leading @OfficialBHAFC to a 2-1 victory against Chelsea 👀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/8ASxBQjEx9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 9, 2025

